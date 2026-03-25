Trump sends Iran 15-point peace plan to end war

The United States has proposed a 15-point peace plan to end hostilities with Iran , with President Donald Trump announcing that Iran has agreed to a key part of the framework: no nuclear weapons. "They've agreed," Trump said Tuesday, referring to his major demand. The proposal was conveyed through Pakistan on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

Cease-fire proposal Peace plan similar to framework presented before Israel's war Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are reportedly pushing Tehran to agree to a month-long cease-fire for negotiations on the 15-point plan. The peace plan is believed to be similar to a framework presented last year before Israel's war against Iran and the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer. Israel has been informed about the talks but isn't part of them, an Israeli official told Channel 12.

US demands US demands dismantling of Iran's nuclear capabilities The 14 other demands include Iran dismantling nuclear capabilities, committing to never pursuing nuclear weapons and no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory. Iran must hand its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and allow full access to its nuclear facilities. Additionally, Iran must limit its missile program and keep it strictly for self-defense. Iran must also abandon its "regional proxy paradigm," cease the funding of its proxies, and the Strait of Hormuz must remain open.

Advertisement

Iranian demands What Iran would get in return In return, Iran would benefit from the end of sanctions imposed by the international community. Iran would also receive aid in building civil nuclear energy at Bushehr, a crucial site that Tehran accused Israel of targeting on Tuesday, and a "snapback" mechanism that allows sanctions to be automatically reimposed if Iran fails to comply would be removed.

Advertisement