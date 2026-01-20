'My friend...': Trump shares Macron's private text amid Greenland standoff 

United States President Donald Trump has made public what appeared to be a private text message from French President Emmanuel Macron . The message was shared on Trump's Truth Social platform amid his renewed push for the US to acquire Greenland, which has triggered sharp rebukes across Europe. "Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France," Trump wrote on Truth Social, sharing a screenshot of the text message

Diplomatic proposal Macron's message suggested potential G7 meeting in Paris The message read, "My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland." Macron's message also hinted at a possible Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Paris after the World Economic Forum in Davos. He proposed inviting Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians, and Russians to the meeting. The French President also suggested a private dinner between the two leaders.

Message Trump announced 200% tariffs on France After some time, Trump announced that he would impose 200 percent tariffs on French wine and champagne over Paris's intentions to decline his invitation to join his "Board of Peace." "I'll put a 200 percent tariff...and he'll join, but he doesn't have," Trump said when asked about Macron's decision. According to Reuters, a draft charter issued by the US government to approximately 60 countries asks members to contribute US$1 billion in cash for membership of more than three years.

Tariff threat Trump threatens tariffs on European goods over Greenland Trump's posts come as he ramps up pressure on Denmark and other European nations to agree to the US's acquisition of Greenland. He announced a 10% tariff on goods from several European countries, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Finland. The tariffs will come into effect from February 1 unless a deal over Greenland is reached.

Nobel connection Trump links tariff threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub Trump has linked his tough stance on Greenland to last year's decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize. He told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in a text message released by the White House that he no longer felt "an obligation to think purely of Peace." This remark has further escalated tensions between Washington and its closest allies over Greenland's future.