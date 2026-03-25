Trump shares Sharif's post offering mediation role on Iran war 

United States President Donald Trump has shared a post by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , suggesting Islamabad could mediate talks between the US and Iran . In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharif said Pakistan was "ready and honored" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks." He added that Pakistan "welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East."

Diplomatic platform Pakistan's potential role as mediator Pakistan's offer to mediate talks provides a neutral diplomatic platform with established relations with both Washington and Tehran. Its role as a backchannel facilitator could help bridge gaps where direct engagement has stalled. However, it is important to note that Pakistan is currently engaged in conflict with Afghanistan, which escalated after Islamabad launched airstrikes on what it called terror targets in Kabul.

War 15-point peace plan to end Iran war At the same time as diplomatic efforts appear to be evolving, the US has proposed a 15-point peace plan to end hostilities with Iran, with President Trump announcing that Iran has agreed to a key part of the framework: no nuclear weapons. "They've agreed," Trump said Tuesday, referring to his major demand. The proposal was conveyed through Pakistan on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

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Diplomatic efforts Diplomatic efforts intensifying amid crisis According to multiple US and Israeli media reports, other countries like Egypt and Turkey have been acting as intermediaries between Washington and Tehran to create an off-ramp from the conflict. Reports suggest Islamabad could be the venue for talks soon. US outlet Axios reported two possible formats under consideration: one with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner; another with Vice President JD Vance meeting Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

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