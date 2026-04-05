Why Donald Trump has slammed The New York Times
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has slammed The New York Times for a major error in its reporting. The newspaper had referred to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as the "North American Treaty Organization" in a recent headline. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said this mistake was indicative of the declining standards at the publication.
Standards critique
Publication should return to original motto: Trump
Trump further alleged that The New York Times has lowered its hiring and educational standards. He urged the publication to return to its original motto, "Bring back, ALL THE NEWS THAT'S FIT TO PRINT." The US president also used this opportunity to reiterate his campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again!"
Correction promised
The New York Times has apologized for mistake
The New York Times has acknowledged its mistake and promised a correction in its next print edition. The publication said, "A headline with an article on Friday about President Trump's threats to leave NATO misstated the full name of the body. It is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, not the North American Treaty Organization."
Diplomatic visit
NATO chief to meet Trump amid rising tensions
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is scheduled to meet Trump next week. The meeting comes amid rising tensions over Washington's dissatisfaction with NATO's support on the Iran conflict. Rutte will also meet Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth during his visit. This comes at a sensitive time as Trump has questioned the relevance of NATO and hinted at a possible US withdrawal from the alliance.