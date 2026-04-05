Why Donald Trump has slammed The New York Times

United States President Donald Trump has slammed The New York Times for a major error in its reporting. The newspaper had referred to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as the "North American Treaty Organization" in a recent headline. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said this mistake was indicative of the declining standards at the publication.

Standards critique Publication should return to original motto: Trump Trump further alleged that The New York Times has lowered its hiring and educational standards. He urged the publication to return to its original motto, "Bring back, ALL THE NEWS THAT'S FIT TO PRINT." The US president also used this opportunity to reiterate his campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again!"

Correction promised The New York Times has apologized for mistake The New York Times has acknowledged its mistake and promised a correction in its next print edition. The publication said, "A headline with an article on Friday about President Trump's threats to leave NATO misstated the full name of the body. It is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, not the North American Treaty Organization."

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