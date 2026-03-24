Trump speaks to Modi, discusses Middle East conflict 

United States President Donald Trump spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday about the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The discussion focused on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It was the first phone call between the two since the US-Israel war on Iran began.

PM We agreed to stay in touch: PM Modi Following the call, PM Modi said they had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. "India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," he wrote on X.

Deadline extension Trump extends deadline for Iran compliance The call came after Trump announced a five-day pause on planned military strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure. Trump claimed the US and Iran had, over the last two days, held very good and productive conversations regarding a "complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East." "I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure," he claimed.

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Iran Iran rejects Trump's claims However, Iranian state media, citing an unnamed "senior security official" in a Telegram post, rejected Trump's description of conversations, claiming that no direct or indirect negotiations had occurred between Washington and Tehran. "There has been no negotiation and there is no negotiation, and with this kind of psychological warfare, neither the Strait of Hormuz will return to its pre-war conditions nor will there be peace in the energy markets," state media reported the official as saying.

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Diplomatic efforts Iran foreign minister in touch with several foreign ministers Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been in touch with several foreign ministers since Monday. He has talked to officials from Azerbaijan, Egypt, Oman, Pakistan, Russia, South Korea, Turkey and Turkmenistan. The conflict has already taken a heavy toll on human lives and displaced millions. The death toll includes over 1,500 in Iran and more than 1,000 in Lebanon.