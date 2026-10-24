Trump threatens to unleash 'another little Epic Fury' on Iran
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has threatened to launch another round of military strikes against Iran if an agreement is not reached. Speaking at a Republican campaign rally in Florida, he said, "We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree." However, he did not specify what conditions Iran would need to meet to avoid further military action.
Military actions
US envoy hints at possible strikes on Iran
Trump's remarks come after a US envoy hinted at possible strikes on Iran "as soon as this weekend."
Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, said President Trump is open to a deal but also ready for military action.
The "Operation Epic Fury," a joint military campaign by the US and Israel against Iran in February, killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members.
Nuclear threat
Trump defends military action against Iran
Trump also spoke about "Operation Midnight Hammer," which he claimed destroyed Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and weakened its military and economy.
He reiterated that preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons was the main goal of US military action.
"I had to attack Iran, or they would have had a nuclear weapon," he said.
Counter-threat
Iran warns US not to play with fire
Meanwhile, Iran has warned the US not to "play with fire" as it drew up plans to target undersea communications cables in the Gulf.
An Iranian official said they would aim to prevent repairs after any attacks, disrupting communications and internet connections.
The official added, "If Iran is attacked, there will be no more red lines...from undersea cables to military bases, including covert ones."
Security alert
US intelligence warns of Iranian plots against American officials
US intelligence has warned that Iran has stepped up efforts to target American officials, with some plots now at an advanced stage.
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a memo dated October 23, as per Axios.
The memo did not name any specific targets or countries outside the Middle East, or the nature of the plots.
Diplomatic pullback
Non-emergency staff ordered to leave Saudi Arabia
Earlier this week, the US ordered non-emergency staff to leave its Embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran. Staff cuts were also made at embassies in the UAE, Lebanon, Qatar, and Jordan.
Diplomats described the process as "chaotic."
These actions come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over nuclear threats and military actions against Iran.