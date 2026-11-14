Trump to meet Putin and Xi at APEC nuclear talks
Big news: President Trump is about to sit down with Russia's Putin and China's Xi at the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 19.
This rare three-way meeting will tackle the New START nuclear treaty and concerns over China's growing nuclear power, marking a major moment for global security talks.
Trump to discuss trade with China
Trump also plans to talk trade with China and touch on the Ukraine conflict.
With Elon Musk tagging along, business and tech are definitely part of the conversation.
While there are whispers about NVIDIA-related espionage, Trump seems focused on bigger-picture deals that could shake up both international politics and the economy.