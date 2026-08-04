US to shut consulates in Canada, Japan and Indonesia
What's the story
The United States State Department has reportedly notified Congress of its plans to shut five consulates across the world. The proposed closures include an embassy in St. George's, Grenada, and consulates in Nagoya (Japan), Medan (Indonesia), Winnipeg (Canada), and an embassy branch office in Douala (Cameroon). The information was revealed by sources to Reuters who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as the notice is yet to be made public.
Downsizing plan
Rare instance of US reducing diplomatic footprint
The proposed closures are a rare instance of the United States reducing its diplomatic footprint without a specific geopolitical crisis.
The move follows talks that began last year under the Trump administration, when nearly a dozen foreign missions were considered for closure as part of an effort to streamline federal bureaucracy in line with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, according to Reuters.
Budget proposal
Closure proposed for around 30 overseas missions
The report said the White House Office of Management and Budget had proposed an even larger reduction, suggesting the closure of around 30 overseas missions.
Some administration officials have argued that smaller diplomatic posts are no longer necessary or cost-effective.
However, Democrats and several former foreign policy and national security officials have warned that such moves could weaken American global influence and give strategic rivals like China and Russia an edge.
Official response
Rubio defends cost-cutting initiatives
The State Department has not confirmed the planned closures but emphasized its commitment to maintaining an "efficient and effective" diplomatic footprint. It also stated that it was following required congressional notification procedures.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended cost-cutting initiatives as necessary to streamline what many see as an overly large and bureaucratic department.
The US government, under President Joe Biden, had opened several foreign missions in the Pacific region, where the US is competing for influence with China.