'Didn't make...impact': Trump didn't read memo on NVIDIA CEO
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said he didn't read a memo by Secretary of State Marco Rubio about NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy. "I would certainly check with the intelligence people. It could have been mentioned. Certainly, it didn't make much of an impact on me," Trump said. The memo was circulated before Trump visited Beijing in May.
Investigation update
Trump defends NVIDIA CEO
Despite the ongoing investigations, Trump has defended Huang. The NVIDIA CEO admitted to the affair and apologized to his wife.
NVIDIA has launched an investigation into the matter with a committee of independent directors and outside counsel. The FBI is also probing the case.
"I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he'll be in good shape," Trump said during a press briefing.
Security fears
Concerns over potential access to sensitive information
The spy allegations have raised concerns in the US about possible access to sensitive information regarding NVIDIA's artificial intelligence chips.
Alice Huang, the alleged spy, was managing director of a Singaporean firm, Megaspeed, with dealings with NVIDIA.
Jensen Huang has lobbied Washington to ease restrictions on chip sales to China.
This year, Trump approved sales of NVIDIA's H200 chips to Beijing, but it's uncertain if Chinese domestic companies will be allowed to purchase in bulk by the state.
Presidential stance
US intelligence surveilled Alice Huang
Earlier reports revealed that US intelligence had surveilled Alice Huang and suspected her of being a Chinese spy.
According to The New York Times, Trump was briefed about this nearly a year ago but chose not to act at the time due to NVIDIA's importance in America's AI competition with China.
When asked about his inaction, Trump said he had no regrets and called Jensen Huang "an honorable guy, adding that the technology executive "probably has an excuse for it."