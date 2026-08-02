Trump claims 'parameters' to stop fighting reached
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced a temporary halt to military action against Iran. The decision comes after he claimed that "parameters" for a peace deal were agreed upon. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the proposed deal includes two main conditions: the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.
Regional involvement
Israel's response to Trump's announcement
Trump's announcement also included Israel, which had previously refused to join a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran in June.
However, despite agreeing to these terms, Israel has maintained it will uphold its national security priorities and plans to continue strikes against Iran and its proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Ceasefire details
US-Iran ceasefire truce collapsed
The US and Iran had signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding on June 17, 2026, which included a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
However, fighting resumed between the two nations on July 8, with both accusing each other of violating the truce.
This led to Iran suspending the memorandum later that month.
Diplomatic tensions
Iran yet to confirm Trump's claim
Iran has not publicly confirmed Trump's claim about the agreed framework of a deal or that it requested a pause in US military action.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier warned that Tehran would respond "decisively and proportionally" to any aggression from the US, Israel, or other regional countries.
His warnings came during separate calls with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.