'Going to do it the hard way': Trump on Greenland

United States President Donald Trump has said that his administration would take action on Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. Speaking at the White House on Saturday, he said, "We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not," adding, "if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour."

Strategic worries Trump's concerns over Russia and China Trump underlined the strategic importance of Greenland, saying, "When we own it, we defend it." He compared it to former President Barack Obama's Iran deal, calling it a "horrible deal." "And by the way, NATO's got to understand that," he emphasized. The Trump administration is reportedly exploring ways to strengthen ties with the people of Greenland. One proposal is direct lump sum cash payments ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person.

Diplomatic tensions Denmark's alarm over US plans for Greenland Despite assurances from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Greenland wouldn't face intervention like Venezuela, Denmark's defense ministry said its troops are under orders to "shoot first and ask questions later" if Greenland is attacked. European allies and Canada have also raised alarms about the US considering military options in the Arctic territory. Trump's cash payment plan remains in its early stages, with aides estimating total payments could reach nearly $6 billion.

Independence discussions Greenland's potential independence and public sentiment In a joint statement including the opposition, Greenland's parties reiterated their call for the "US's disregard for our country to end." It said, "We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders. The future of Greenland must be decided by the Greenlandic people." Another option the Trump administration is considering is a Compact of Free Association similar to agreements with the Pacific island nations of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, and Palau.