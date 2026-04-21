US won't lift Iran port blockade until deal reached: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that the country will not lift its blockade on Iranian ports until a deal is reached with Tehran. The blockade, which started a week ago, is "absolutely destroying Iran ," Trump claimed on his social media platform Truth Social. He added that the US was winning the conflict "by a lot."

Ceasefire status US-Iran ceasefire set to expire Wednesday Trump's remarks come as a temporary US-Iran ceasefire is set to expire on Wednesday, with the future of peace talks in Pakistan remaining uncertain. Despite tightened security in Islamabad for potential meetings, US Vice President JD Vance has yet to leave Washington, and Iran hasn't confirmed its attendance at the talks.

Blockade impact US forces turned away 27 vessels since start of blockade Since the blockade started, US forces have turned away 27 vessels from or back to Iranian ports, according to US Central Command (Centcom). The US also intercepted an Iranian-flagged cargo ship for the first time in this conflict on Sunday. Iran condemned this act as an "act of piracy" and a breach of the ceasefire.

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Hormuz blockade Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz Iran has also kept its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route, for almost two months. This move has sent global energy prices skyrocketing, although oil prices did decline on Tuesday. Although the strait was briefly reopened on Saturday, it was shut again after reports of targeting vessels in or near the strait by Tehran, the BBC reported.

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Diplomatic efforts Second round of peace talks may take place Despite Tehran's refusal to confirm its attendance, there are indications that a second round of peace talks may take place. After the first round earlier this month, Vance said the US "could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms." Iran's foreign ministry urged Washington against "excessive demands and unlawful requests."