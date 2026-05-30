No 'final determination': Trump's situation room meeting ends unresolved

A high-stakes two-hour meeting at the White House Situation Room between United States President Donald Trump and White House officials has ended without a final decision on a potential ceasefire. The meeting was intended to make a "final determination" on how to proceed with a ceasefire with Iran . However, key issues remain unresolved, including the unfreezing of Iranian funds and Iran's nuclear program.

Official statement Deal is close, but some matters still being deliberated upon A senior administration official told the New York Times that while a deal is close, some matters are still being deliberated upon. "The Situation Room meeting has concluded and lasted approximately two hours," a White House official said in a statement. The official reiterated Trump's stance on Iran not being allowed to possess nuclear weapons and emphasized that any deal would have to be beneficial for America, satisfying "his red lines."

Key demands US demands halt to uranium enrichment, reopening of Strait One of the key demands from the US is for Iran to stop enriching uranium and hand over its enriched uranium to another country. The International Atomic Energy Agency reports that Iran has 440.9kg of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, a notch below weapons-grade levels. Another major demand is for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which nearly 20% of the world's oil passes.

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Diplomatic talks No agreement has been finalized with us yet: Iran Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that no agreement has been finalized with the US yet. He said that the exchange of messages between both sides is continuing, with Iran's current focus on "ending the war." However, he emphasized that future management of the strait "concerns only Iran and Oman."

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Negotiation stance We have no trust in guarantees or words: Iran negotiator Iran's lead negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stressed "We have no trust in guarantees or words," adding that "no step will be taken before the other side acts first." Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran's parliament national security commission, also posted on social media, emphasizing Iran's terms: "sets the terms: cash for cash, credit for credit, nothing for nothing."