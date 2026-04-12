If China arms Iran, it can have 'big problems': Trump

United States President Donald Trump has warned China against supplying weapons to Iran . Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House for Miami, Trump said, "If China does that, China can have big problems." The warning comes after a CNN report suggested that Iran could receive new Chinese air defense systems soon.

Denial issued China denies supplying weapons to Iran China has strongly denied the allegations of supplying weapons to Iran. The Chinese embassy in Washington said Beijing had "never provided weapons to any party to the conflict." They also urged the US to avoid "baseless allegations" and "sensationalism." This development comes despite a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, with both sides still heavily militarized in the region.

Diplomatic tensions Potential military aid to Iran could escalate tensions The potential provision of Chinese military aid to Iran could be seen as a major escalation by Washington. It could also impact Trump's upcoming visit to China for talks with President Xi Jinping. For Iran, China and Russia are its most important strategic partners amid heavy Western sanctions. The suspected weapons package may include shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems or MANPADS, which Iran could use against low-flying US aircraft.

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