US military options include striking Iran's Khamenei: Report

United States President Donald Trump has been presented with military options that include a targeted strike against Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba Khamenei. The information was first reported by Axios, citing senior administration sources. One of the scenarios discussed would "take out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs," a senior Trump adviser said.

Ongoing deliberations No final decision made yet However, the adviser clarified that no final decision has been made yet. "The President hasn't decided to strike yet. I know that because we haven't struck. He might never do it. He might wake up tomorrow and say, 'That's it,'" the source was quoted as saying. The US Defense Department has reportedly presented Trump with multiple military options for different scenarios involving Iran's leadership.

Strategic ambiguity Possibility of strike could escalate tensions with Iran Another senior adviser said Trump is keeping his options open and could decide on an attack at any moment. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly refused to comment on specific military plans, saying only President Trump knows what he may or may not do. The possibility of a direct strike on Iran's top leadership would significantly escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Escalating tensions Trump demands nuclear deal from Iran, warns of 'bad things' Trump has also intensified his warning to Iran, demanding a meaningful nuclear deal or "bad things will happen." This comes as indirect talks continue in Geneva, Switzerland. The US is pushing Tehran to dismantle or curb its nuclear program, citing proliferation risks. Meanwhile, Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and maintains its program is for civilian purposes.

