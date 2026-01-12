'Looking at strong options': Trump considering military operations in Iran 

United States President Donald Trump is contemplating a range of military options in Iran after violent protests in the country have led to at least 490 deaths and many more arrests, two US officials told CNN. US officials said the plans under consideration mainly target Tehran's security services responsible for suppressing the protests.

Presidential stance Trump expresses concern over violence against protesters On Sunday, Trump claimed Iran had called him on Saturday to negotiate. "The leaders of Iran, they want to negotiate," he said. "I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate with us." Trump voiced his biggest worry is the violence against protesters, saying, "There seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed." He added that while the military is considering strong options, no decision has been made yet.

Trump 'The military is looking at it' "I don't know if their leaders are just they rule through violence, but we're looking at it very seriously," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. "The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make it determination," he added. However, there are fears within the administration that military action could backfire and strengthen support for Iran's government or provoke retaliation from Iran.

Alternative strategies Non-military options and potential retaliation from Iran Apart from military action, Trump is also considering non-military options such as cyber operations against Iranian military targets and new sanctions on regime figures. The administration has also considered providing technology like Starlink to improve internet connectivity in Iran. Tehran has warned that if Washington intervenes militarily, it would consider US military and commercial bases as legitimate targets for retaliation.