After blasting Carney, Trump disinvites Canada to 'board of peace' 

United States President Donald Trump has withdrawn an invitation for Canada to join his "board of peace" initiative. The decision comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he criticized powerful nations for using economic integration as weapons and tariffs as leverage. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining."

Speech impact Carney's Davos speech and Canada's stance on board Earlier, Carney had accepted the invitation in principle but said his officials had not yet gone through "all the details of the structure, how it's going to work, what the financing is for, etcetera." He emphasized that Canada wants its contributions to have maximum impact. Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne had also made it clear that Canada wasn't willing to pay the $1 billion required for a permanent seat on Trump's board.

Board details Board of peace's purpose and member countries The board was initially intended to oversee Gaza's governance and reconstruction. It is chaired by Trump and requires permanent members to contribute $1 billion each. He officially launched his "board of peace" initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos, claiming it would be "one of the most consequential bodies ever created in history." Member nations include Argentina, Bahrain, Morocco, Pakistan, and Turkey. Other US allies such as Britain, France, and Italy have decided not to join.

Advertisement