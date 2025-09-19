Trump wooing Xi? US nixes $400M in Taiwan military aid 

United States President Donald Trump has refused to approve a more than $400 million military aid package for Taiwan, the Washington Post reported. The shipment containing munitions and autonomous drones was rejected this summer. The White House has yet to confirm the report but earlier told the paper that the decision had not been finalized.

Diplomatic shift Aid package 'more lethal' than previous US support According to the report, the package would have been "more lethal" than previous rounds of US assistance, which included munitions and drones. America has traditionally supplied weapons to Taiwan to strengthen its defenses against China's expanding military power. If true, the suspension of security aid accords with the Trump administration's efforts to temper tensions with Beijing as he seeks a broad trade pact with the world's second-largest economy.

Security concerns China opposes US arms sales to Taipei Trump is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, which could lead to negotiations over TikTok's US operations and a possible future meeting. China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and opposes US arms sales to Taipei. Recently, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun warned against "external interference" over Taiwan. Per reports, Beijing is readying its military to be capable of invading the island nation by 2027.

Defense funding Taiwan ready to pay for arms purchases In response, Taipei has increased its own defense spending and approved funding for drones and naval vessels. Taiwan has indicated its readiness to pay for arms purchases. In recent talks with US officials, Taipei agreed to buy asymmetric weapons worth billions of dollars. However, delivery timelines could take years, leaving gaps in Taiwan's defenses in the short term.