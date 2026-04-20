Tsunami hit Iwate, Aomori, Hokkaido after powerful 7.5-magnitude quake 

A tsunami warning was issued for Japan 's northern regions of Iwate, Aomori and Hokkaido after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded a 7.5 magnitude quake at 4:53pm local time, roughly 100km from Iwate Prefecture's coast. The tremor was felt across several prefectures, including Tokyo , where buildings swayed for minutes.

Tsunami impact Tsunami waves recorded at several ports In the wake of the earthquake, tsunami waves were recorded at several ports. Per the Japan Times, an 80cm wave was observed at Kuji Port and a 40cm wave at Miyako Port in Iwate Prefecture. Hachinohe Port in Aomori also witnessed a 30cm tsunami, while Erimo town in Hokkaido saw a smaller 20cm wave. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate from coastal areas.

Twitter Post Tsunami warning of 3m for Iwate and Hokkaido issued THE SHIPS ARE ALL RUSHING OUT AS A MASSIVE TSUNAMI HEADS FOR JAPAN!!!!!!!



This is the real deal 😳



7.4 earthquake only 22 miles deep and not far from the island 👀



Pray for Japan. We may be about to see one of the worst disasters in history. pic.twitter.com/uvKBAQ7nWZ — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 20, 2026

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Government response More strong quakes likely in coming days: JMA Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has urged residents to evacuate to higher ground. "At this time, we are still confirming the material damage and impact on residents," she said. The JMA also warned of more strong quakes in the region over the next week. A Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter is conducting damage assessments along the Sanriku coast.

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