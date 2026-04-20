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Home / News / World News / Tsunami hit Iwate, Aomori, Hokkaido after powerful 7.5-magnitude quake 
Tsunami hit Iwate, Aomori, Hokkaido after powerful 7.5-magnitude quake 
The tremor was felt across several prefectures

Tsunami hit Iwate, Aomori, Hokkaido after powerful 7.5-magnitude quake 

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 20, 2026
04:24 pm
What's the story

A tsunami warning was issued for Japan's northern regions of Iwate, Aomori and Hokkaido after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded a 7.5 magnitude quake at 4:53pm local time, roughly 100km from Iwate Prefecture's coast. The tremor was felt across several prefectures, including Tokyo, where buildings swayed for minutes.

Tsunami impact

Tsunami waves recorded at several ports

In the wake of the earthquake, tsunami waves were recorded at several ports. Per the Japan Times, an 80cm wave was observed at Kuji Port and a 40cm wave at Miyako Port in Iwate Prefecture. Hachinohe Port in Aomori also witnessed a 30cm tsunami, while Erimo town in Hokkaido saw a smaller 20cm wave. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate from coastal areas.

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Tsunami warning of 3m for Iwate and Hokkaido issued 

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Government response

More strong quakes likely in coming days: JMA

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has urged residents to evacuate to higher ground. "At this time, we are still confirming the material damage and impact on residents," she said. The JMA also warned of more strong quakes in the region over the next week. A Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter is conducting damage assessments along the Sanriku coast.

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Transportation halt

Bullet train services suspended

In light of the earthquake, bullet train services have been temporarily suspended between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori stations. However, no abnormalities were reported at Fukushima's crippled nuclear power plants or Onagawa's plant in Miyagi Prefecture. The JMA also said it observed level 3 long-period ground motion in Akita Prefecture, which could cause unsecured furniture to topple over. Level 3 is defined as a tremble that makes it difficult for people to remain standing.

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