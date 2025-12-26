Turkey: 115 ISIS suspects detained over Christmas, NY attack plots

Turkish police have reportedly detained 115 suspected members of the Islamic State (ISIS) in a nationwide operation for allegedly plotting attacks in the country. The arrests were made after authorities received intelligence about possible attacks by the terrorist group during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office stated that raids were conducted across Turkey at 124 locations and arrest warrants were issued for 137 suspects, of which 122 were detained.

Evidence recovered Authorities seize weapons, documents in anti-ISIS raids During the coordinated raids, authorities seized firearms, ammunition, and organizational documents. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office further confirmed that the ISIS-linked suspects were planning attacks against non-Muslims during the holiday season. The nationwide operation is still underway as police continue to search for more suspects linked to these plots.

Ongoing operations Turkey's ongoing counterterrorism efforts against ISIS Turkey has routinely been stepping up its counterterrorism efforts, especially during the end-of-year holidays, for the past eight years. To recall, in 2017, a deadly ISIS attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub during New Year celebrations claimed nearly 40 lives. The country remains vigilant against potential threats from extremist groups like ISIS, which have previously targeted religious minorities and public gatherings.