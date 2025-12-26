Turkey: 115 ISIS suspects detained over Christmas, NY attack plots
What's the story
Turkish police have reportedly detained 115 suspected members of the Islamic State (ISIS) in a nationwide operation for allegedly plotting attacks in the country. The arrests were made after authorities received intelligence about possible attacks by the terrorist group during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office stated that raids were conducted across Turkey at 124 locations and arrest warrants were issued for 137 suspects, of which 122 were detained.
Evidence recovered
Authorities seize weapons, documents in anti-ISIS raids
During the coordinated raids, authorities seized firearms, ammunition, and organizational documents. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office further confirmed that the ISIS-linked suspects were planning attacks against non-Muslims during the holiday season. The nationwide operation is still underway as police continue to search for more suspects linked to these plots.
Ongoing operations
Turkey's ongoing counterterrorism efforts against ISIS
Turkey has routinely been stepping up its counterterrorism efforts, especially during the end-of-year holidays, for the past eight years. To recall, in 2017, a deadly ISIS attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub during New Year celebrations claimed nearly 40 lives. The country remains vigilant against potential threats from extremist groups like ISIS, which have previously targeted religious minorities and public gatherings.
Regional operations
US military strikes against ISIS in neighboring Syria
The arrests in Turkey come amid intensified regional efforts against ISIS. A few days ago, US President Donald Trump's administration conducted military strikes in neighboring Syria to target ISIS fighters and their weapons sites. These attacks were launched after an ambush that killed two US troops and an American civilian interpreter in the country. Syrian security forces have also ramped up their operations against the extremist group as part of these regional efforts.