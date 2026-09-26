Two British volunteers killed in Romania car crash rescuing dogs
World
Two British women, Rachael Harvey-Purkiss from Essex and another volunteer from Northamptonshire, died in a car crash near the Serbian border in Romania while helping rescue street dogs with the charity Homeward Bound.
The accident also claimed the lives of several dogs they were transporting, a heartbreaking end to their mission.
Homeward Bound issues emotional tribute
Homeward Bound called the two British women "two beautiful rare diamonds" and shared how much they'll be missed.
The news has shaken Homeward Bound, reminding everyone of the real risks and dedication behind these missions.
The UK Foreign Office is ready to help if needed, but for now, Homeward Bound is just taking time to process this loss.