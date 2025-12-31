UAE to withdraw forces from Yemen after Saudi Arabia's strike

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the withdrawal of its forces from Yemen , ending its "counterterrorism" operations in the country. The decision comes after Yemen's internationally recognized government and Saudi Arabia called for an immediate withdrawal of UAE troops, accusing Abu Dhabi of supporting separatists in Yemen. The development follows a Saudi-led coalition strike on Mukalla port, targeting an alleged weapons shipment linked to the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

STC STC launched an offensive against Saudi Arabia-backed government troops The STC, which initially supported Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthi rebels, launched an offensive against Saudi-backed government soldiers this month in pursuit of an independent state in the south. The STC successfully seized control of southern Yemen, including Hadramout and Mahara provinces, despite warnings from Riyadh, breaking years of deadlock. Hadramout shares a border with Saudi Arabia, and Mahara is located near that border.

Withdrawal details UAE's withdrawal decision follows coalition strike Saudi Arabia on Tuesday expressed disappointment over "pressure exerted by the UAE" on STC to launch military operations in Hadramout and Mahara provinces. Riyadh viewed these actions as a threat to its national security. "In this context, the kingdom stresses that any threat to its national security is a red line, and the Kingdom will not hesitate to take all necessary steps and measures to confront and neutralize any such threat," it said.

Security concerns UAE announces termination of remaining counterterrorism personnel Following Tuesday's events, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said it carried out a "comprehensive assessment" of its role in Yemen, after which it decided to end its mission there. "In light of recent developments and their potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism missions, the Ministry of Defence announces the termination of the remaining counterterrorism personnel in Yemen of its own volition, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel," the UAE said.

Diplomatic efforts Qatar welcomes UAE-Saudi statements, Saudi FM discusses regional developments Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the statements from both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The ministry said these statements emphasized a commitment to regional interests and good neighborliness. Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on "regional developments."

Defense pact dissolution Yemeni president dissolves defense pact with UAE After the coalition strike on Mukalla, Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council head Rashad al-Alimi dissolved a defense pact with the UAE. He gave Emirati forces 24 hours to leave Yemen, accusing them of pressuring STC to undermine state authority. Saudi Arabia supported al-Alimi's call for an immediate withdrawal and urged the UAE to stop any military or financial support in Yemen.