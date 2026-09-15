Uganda rejoins Prince Harry's Invictus Games after Charles's intervention
What's the story
Uganda has reversed its decision to withdraw from Prince Harry's Invictus Games, following a conversation between military chief Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and King Charles III's principal private secretary Clive Alderton. The announcement was made by Chris Magezi, spokesperson of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), who said that Kainerugaba had been reassured by Alderton that there was "no problem" with Uganda's participation in the 2027 Invictus Games.
Withdrawal details
Uganda's withdrawal over 'Harry-Meghan nonsense'
Last week, Kainerugaba had announced Uganda's withdrawal from the Invictus Games, citing respect for King Charles amid internal disagreements over the "Harry-Meghan (Markle) nonsense," as per The Times.
He'd expressed concerns that Uganda's participation could be seen as opposing King Charles, adding that the nation didn't wish to "participate in anything that does not have his majesty's approval."
However, after Alderton's conversation with him, he has now assured that the UPDF will resume preparations for the upcoming games.
Twitter Post
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General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Reinstates UPDF Participation in the 2027 Invictus Games— Chris Magezi (@ChrisOMagezi) September 14, 2026
Kampala, Monday September 14, 2026
The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has approved UPDF participation in the… pic.twitter.com/svdWWuJUrk
Royal reassurance
'King Charles III...encouraged the CDF to proceed with preparations'
The UPDF spokesperson revealed that Alderton had conveyed King Charles's appreciation for Kainerugaba's consideration of his opinion on the Invictus Games.
He added, "Sir Alderton said King Charles III has no problem with Uganda's participation in the Invictus Games, and encouraged the CDF to proceed with preparations for UPDF's participation in the games."
"In the telephone conversation, General Kainerugaba appreciated the King's message and clarity provided by Buckingham Palace."
Meanwhile, the 2027 Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham.