Uganda rejoins Prince Harry's Invictus Games after Charles's intervention

Last week, Kainerugaba had announced Uganda's withdrawal from the Invictus Games, citing respect for King Charles amid internal disagreements over the "Harry-Meghan (Markle) nonsense," as per The Times.

He'd expressed concerns that Uganda's participation could be seen as opposing King Charles, adding that the nation didn't wish to "participate in anything that does not have his majesty's approval."

However, after Alderton's conversation with him, he has now assured that the UPDF will resume preparations for the upcoming games.