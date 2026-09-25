UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham rules out early general election
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has made it clear there won't be an early general election, even though Labour is riding high in the polls.
He's staying focused on running the country and delivering on promises, saying Andy Burnham said, "You know, people want me, new in office, to be getting on with the job of delivering on the things that we've discussed, rather than putting self-serving politics before that, which was what I would be doing if I call an election. I'm not going to do that."
For now, it's all about steady leadership over quick wins.
Ravinder Athwal joins Healey's advisory team
Labour isn't just celebrating: it's planning ahead.
Ravinder Athwal, who wrote its 2024 manifesto, has joined John Healey's advisory team to help shape future strategy.
At the upcoming party conference, Burnham is also set to announce new steps for more public control of the water industry, showing he's serious about real policy changes.