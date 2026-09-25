Ukraine drone strikes across Russia kill 2, damage oil infrastructure
Ukraine carried out a wave of drone strikes across Russia overnight, leaving two people dead and causing serious damage to oil and transport infrastructure.
Russian officials claimed they shot down hundreds of drones, but some still got through: one struck a truck in Belgorod, killing one person, while another deadly attack hit Perm, where one person was killed in what Governor Dmitry Makhonin described as a large-scale drone attack.
Novoshakhtinsk refinery hit, regions report injuries
The attacks went after big targets: the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery had to shut down temporarily after being hit (no injuries reported there), and Ulyanovsk saw both industrial sites and civilian infrastructure damaged with eight people hurt.
In Samara, a train was damaged and its driver injured.
Voronezh also took hits to residential areas, injuring four more people.
These strikes highlight how drones are shaping this conflict.