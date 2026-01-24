Ukraine-Russia-US talks begin in UAE, Donbas region a sticking point

High-level talks between Russia, Ukraine , and the United States have commenced in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The two-day discussions are aimed at finding political solutions to the ongoing crisis. The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos. At the same time, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow simultaneously.

Sticking point Russia's demand for Donbas withdrawal remains unchanged Despite diplomatic efforts, Russia has not changed its demand that Ukraine withdraw from the eastern Donbas region. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated this demand, saying, "Russia's position is well known on the fact that Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, have to leave the territory of the Donbas." This territorial issue remains a major sticking point in negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. The Donbas region has a significant ethnic Russian population, and a separatist movement linked to Russia began in 2014.

Counterpoint Ukraine's stance on Donbas and security guarantees Ukraine has rejected Russia's demand for a withdrawal from the Donbas region, where about 20% of the area is under its control. Zelenskyy has expressed willingness to create a free trade zone under Ukraine's control in the eastern parts of the country. He also said that an agreement on US security guarantees for Kyiv is ready, and he is waiting for Trump to finalize details.

