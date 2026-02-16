Ukraine's ex-energy minister detained while attempting to flee country
What's the story
Former Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko was detained on Sunday while trying to leave the country. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) confirmed the detention of a former energy minister as part of the "Midas" case, a major investigation into a $100 million kickback scheme at the state atomic agency. The scandal has engulfed several high-ranking officials and business elites, including a former associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Investigation details
NABU did not name Galushchenko
The NABU said, "Today NABU detectives detained a former minister of energy while crossing the state border, within the framework of the 'Midas' case." The agency did not name Galushchenko in its statement but he has been identified by several prominent Ukrainian media organizations. The investigation has already led to the resignation of two previous energy ministers and President Zelensky's chief of staff, who resigned following a search of his home.
Corruption charges
'Midas' case
Operation Midas was the result of 15 months of investigating, NABU and Ukraine's other anti-corruption body, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, said. They accused multiple individuals of orchestrating a scheme to swindle funds in Ukraine's energy sector, notably the state nuclear operator Energoatom. The "Midas" case alleges that officials, including Galushchenko, systematically collected kickbacks from Energoatom contractors. These kickbacks were reportedly between 10% and 15% of contract values. The funds were then laundered and transferred outside Ukraine, including to Russia.
Fallout and investigations
Scandal has increased pressure from US to hold elections
The scandal has also increased pressure from the United States to hold elections in Ukraine, which have been suspended since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The NABU said further details on Galushchenko's detention would be provided in due course. Radio Free Europe reported that he was being transported to Kyiv for further questioning after border guards were instructed to alert authorities if he attempted to flee.