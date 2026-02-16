Ukraine's ex-energy minister detained while attempting to flee country 

Former Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko was detained on Sunday while trying to leave the country. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) confirmed the detention of a former energy minister as part of the "Midas" case, a major investigation into a $100 million kickback scheme at the state atomic agency. The scandal has engulfed several high-ranking officials and business elites, including a former associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

Investigation details NABU did not name Galushchenko The NABU said, "Today NABU detectives detained a former minister of energy while crossing the state border, within the framework of the 'Midas' case." The agency did not name Galushchenko in its statement but he has been identified by several prominent Ukrainian media organizations. The investigation has already led to the resignation of two previous energy ministers and President Zelensky's chief of staff, who resigned following a search of his home.

Corruption charges 'Midas' case Operation Midas was the result of 15 months of investigating, NABU and Ukraine's other anti-corruption body, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, said. They accused multiple individuals of orchestrating a scheme to swindle funds in Ukraine's energy sector, notably the state nuclear operator Energoatom. The "Midas" case alleges that officials, including Galushchenko, systematically collected kickbacks from Energoatom contractors. These kickbacks were reportedly between 10% and 15% of contract values. The funds were then laundered and transferred outside Ukraine, including to Russia.

