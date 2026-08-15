Ukraine strikes Russian military airbase, space facility: Report
What's the story
Ukrainian forces have reportedly targeted two military-related sites in Russia: the Progress Center rocket and space facility in Samara and the Savasleyka military airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attacks on social media platform X, describing them as part of Ukraine's "long-range sanctions" strategy against Russia. He said Flamingo missiles were used to hit the Progress Center and confirmed damage to an oil facility at Ust-Luga.
Damage assessment
Damage to military airbase in Russia
The Savasleyka airbase, which hosts Russian missile carriers, was also damaged in the attacks.
Monitoring channels reported fires at Savasleyka and several explosions in Samara.
Samara regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed missiles hit an industrial facility but didn't specify the location.
He said authorities are assessing the situation for casualties and other damage.
Offensive strategy
Ukraine targeted Russia's Ust-Luga port on August 14
The reported strikes are part of a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian military and energy infrastructure.
On August 14, Ukraine targeted the Ust-Luga port in Russia's Leningrad region, damaging two processing plants and causing a fire.
The Baltic Sea port is one of Russia's largest and has an oil terminal for exporting crude and petroleum products.
Strategic strike
Attack on Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery complex
On August 13, Ukraine's General Staff reported an attack on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery complex in Russia's Bashkortostan region.
This site is located about 1,300km from Ukraine.
The attacks come amid a wider strategy by Ukraine to target Russian military infrastructure and strategic facilities far from the front line.