Ukrainian civilian casualties in 2025 surged by 26%: Researchers 

Civilian casualties in Ukraine due to bombing rose by 26% in 2025, according to the Action on Armed Violence (AOAV), a global conflict monitoring group. The increase is attributed to intensified Russian military operations targeting cities and infrastructure. The report states that 2,248 civilians were killed and 12,493 injured by explosive violence in Ukraine last year.

Casualty increase Average number of casualties per incident increased The AOAV report also noted a significant rise in the average number of casualties per incident, with an average of 4.8 civilians killed or injured in each strike. This is a 33% increase from 2024. The deadliest attack occurred on June 24 in Dnipro when Russian missiles struck a passenger train, apartments, and schools, killing 21 and injuring 314 people, including 38 children.

Global trend 'International rules-based order no longer exists' Iain Overton, the executive director of AOAV, said these figures indicate a wider erosion of restraint in multiple wars across the globe. He argued that respect for proportionality in war has broken down, citing similar trends in Gaza, Sudan and Congo. Overton added that there is no longer a functioning international rules-based order capable of holding those responsible to account for these actions.

