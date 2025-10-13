Ukrainian crypto trader found dead in Lamborghini amid market crash
What's the story
Konstantin Galich, a prominent Ukrainian crypto trader, was found dead in his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district on October 11. The 32-year-old, who was known online as Kostya Kudo, died from a gunshot wound to the head. A gun registered in his name was recovered at the scene. The Kyiv Police Department is investigating if the death was self-inflicted or involved foul play.
Market impact
Galich's death comes amid downturn in the cryptocurrency market
Galich's death comes amid a major downturn in the cryptocurrency market. On October 10, the market lost nearly $19 billion in value within hours, largely due to US-China trade tensions. Bitcoin fell 8.4% and Ethereum dropped 6.7%. Other cryptocurrencies such as Solana and Cardano also saw declines of up to 30%.
Personal background
Galich's financial losses and military donations
Galich was known for his high-risk trading strategies and had founded the Cryptology Key Trading Academy. He had also donated millions to support Ukraine's military efforts amid the ongoing conflict. He had reportedly expressed emotional distress over financial losses before his death, losing at least $30 million of investors' money in the recent market collapse.
Ongoing investigation
Police investigation underway
The police are continuing their investigation into Galich's death. They have not ruled out other possibilities, including extortion links or business disputes. No further details about the gun or CCTV footage from the area have been released yet. A message on Galich's official Telegram channel confirmed his passing and said, "The causes are being investigated."