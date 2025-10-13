Ukrainian crypto trader found dead in Lamborghini amid market crash

Konstantin Galich, a prominent Ukrainian crypto trader, was found dead in his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district on October 11. The 32-year-old, who was known online as Kostya Kudo, died from a gunshot wound to the head. A gun registered in his name was recovered at the scene. The Kyiv Police Department is investigating if the death was self-inflicted or involved foul play.

Market impact Galich's death comes amid downturn in the cryptocurrency market Galich's death comes amid a major downturn in the cryptocurrency market. On October 10, the market lost nearly $19 billion in value within hours, largely due to US-China trade tensions. Bitcoin fell 8.4% and Ethereum dropped 6.7%. Other cryptocurrencies such as Solana and Cardano also saw declines of up to 30%.

Personal background Galich's financial losses and military donations Galich was known for his high-risk trading strategies and had founded the Cryptology Key Trading Academy. He had also donated millions to support Ukraine's military efforts amid the ongoing conflict. He had reportedly expressed emotional distress over financial losses before his death, losing at least $30 million of investors' money in the recent market collapse.