'Welcome back': Netanyahu's handwritten note to freed Israeli hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, have prepared a warm welcome for the 20 Israeli hostages being released by Hamas . The hostages, who were held captive since the attack on October 7, 2023, received welcome kits with clothing and personal items, including laptops, mobile phones, and tablets. A handwritten note from the Netanyahus was also included in these kits. Israeli officials have confirmed to CNN that they have received seven hostages so far from the Red Cross.

Personal touch Note signed by Benjamin, Sara Netanyahu Netanyahu's office shared a photo of the handwritten note on X, which read, "On behalf of the entire people of Israel, welcome back! We have been waiting for you. We embrace you." The note was signed by both Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu. The Times of Israel reported, citing Hebrew media, that the first group of hostages released from northern Gaza includes Matan Angrest, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, and Omiri Miran.

Ceasefire deal Hostage release part of ceasefire agreement The release of the hostages is part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. The 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza was announced by US President Donald Trump last week. It also includes the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and aid delivery to Gaza. Under Trump's roadmap, Hamas is expected to hand over all remaining 47 hostages, 20 of whom are alive. In return, Israel will release around 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

Post-release procedure Hostages to undergo health checks, family reunions After their release, the hostages will be taken by the Red Cross to the Israeli Defense Forces near Re'im. There, they will undergo health checks and have reunions with their families. An additional 14 hostages are set to be freed later in the morning (local time) from various locations in Gaza.

