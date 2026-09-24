Ukrainian man arrested after Jaroslaw monastery attack leaves priest dead
World
A shocking attack during Thursday morning Mass at a monastery in Jaroslaw, Poland left one priest dead and four others hurt.
A 31-year-old Ukrainian man was arrested, and police are now working to figure out what led to this violent act.
Father Marek reported in serious condition
The victims included four male clergy and one woman; Father Marek is reportedly in serious condition.
The injured were transported to local hospitals.
The community has come together with prayers and support for those affected, hoping for healing and comfort after such a tough moment.