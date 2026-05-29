UN adds Israel on same sexual violence blacklist as Hamas 

The United Nations has added Israel to its blacklist for sexual violence in conflict zones. The decision was announced in the UN secretary-general's annual report on conflict-related sexual violence. The report, which is usually shared with relevant states before publication, had previously indicated that Israel could be added to the list of parties suspected or responsible for sexual violence in armed conflicts.

Report What UN report said According to the report, Israeli troops committed documented acts of sexual abuse against Palestinian detainees in the occupied territories of Gaza and the West Bank. "Violations consisted of rape, including with objects, gang rape, attempted rape, physical violence to the genitals, instances of targeted shooting of the genitals, touching of breasts and genitals, strip and cavity searches conducted without apparent security justification, forced nudity and threats of rape," the report said.

Official response Israeli ambassador to UN calls it an 'outrageous decision' Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, has vehemently opposed the decision. He called it an "outrageous decision" and accused the secretary-general and his team of spreading lies against Israel. "The secretary-general and his team continue to spread lies against Israel. To put us and Hamas terrorists on the same list, that's unacceptable," he said. The Israeli mission to the UN also announced it would have no contact with the secretary-general's office under Antonio Guterres's leadership.

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Ministry statement Israeli foreign ministry slams the decision The Israeli foreign ministry also slammed the decision. Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said, "The shameful and absurd UN decision to include Israeli entities in the annex to the CRSV (conflict-related sexual violence) report is further proof of the UN's true nature: a politicized and corrupt organization that has abandoned its founding principles and systematically targets Israel as its primary mission." He accused the organization of abandoning its founding principles to target Israel.

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Support expressed UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls reacts On the other hand, UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem, has welcomed the decision. She called it "long overdue" and expressed disappointment that Israel wasn't listed earlier despite documented sexual violence against Palestinian women, men, and children. Last August, the UN had cited credible information of sexual violence by Israeli security forces against Palestinian detainees but were denied access to inspect facilities.