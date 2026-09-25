U.N. condemns Houthi attacks, Saudi joins Mecca Joint Defence Agreement

The U.N. Security Council has strongly criticized recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, which have hit civilian and energy sites and left women and children injured.

With tensions rising, French envoy Jerome Bonnafont said, "The members of the Security Council condemned, in the strongest terms, continued Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

In response, Saudi Arabia is teaming up with Pakistan and Turkey under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement to boost security.