U.N. condemns Houthi attacks, Saudi joins Mecca Joint Defence Agreement
The U.N. Security Council has strongly criticized recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, which have hit civilian and energy sites and left women and children injured.
With tensions rising, French envoy Jerome Bonnafont said, "The members of the Security Council condemned, in the strongest terms, continued Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."
In response, Saudi Arabia is teaming up with Pakistan and Turkey under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement to boost security.
Saudi Pakistan Turkey military meeting planned
Military leaders from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey are set to meet soon to strengthen their defense ties.
The Turkish chief of the general staff will visit Saudi Arabia for these discussions.
Adding a sense of urgency, Saudi Arabia's grand mufti has called defending the kingdom a religious duty for troops.
These moves come as Houthi attacks against Saudi targets have increased since July, and the group has also declared a maritime blockade and seized Yemen's Red Sea coastline.