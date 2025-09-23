UN General Assembly: Who is attending, and what's on agenda? 

World leaders have gathered in New York for the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. The debate of the 80th session will open on Tuesday, continue through Saturday, and conclude on Monday, September 29. Traditionally, Brazil will speak first, followed by the United States as the host country. This custom has been maintained since 1955, when Brazil offered to speak first at the 10th General Assembly.

Discussion points Assembly to focus on global tensions The assembly is expected to focus on global tensions, particularly the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and Russia's war in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump will address the UNGA on the first day on Tuesday. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the assembly via video link after being denied a US visa. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also scheduled to speak later this week.

Representation Major powers sending trusted delegations Several major powers are sending trusted delegations. Russian President Vladimir Putin will miss the gathering for another consecutive year, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov leading Moscow's delegation. China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang rather than President Xi Jinping, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to represent the country.

Bilateral talks Blinken meets Jaishankar, EU foreign ministers Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, met Jaishankar on Monday to discuss strengthening strategic cooperation between their countries across trade, defense, energy, and critical minerals. The EAM also met EU foreign ministers at an informal meeting in New York, where they had an open exchange of views on multilateralism, the India-EU partnership, the Ukraine conflict, Gaza, energy, and trade.

New attendees Syria, Iran, Qatar's presence significant Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will address the assembly, marking the first time a Syrian head of state has done so since 1967. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will also attend after Tehran announced it would suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency over UN Security Council sanctions. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will also be present.