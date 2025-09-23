World ending today? People are quitting jobs, selling off belongings 

Many in South Africa have allegedly quit their jobs and sold off their belongings, like cars, after a pastor prophesied that the world will end on September 23. The pastor, Joshua Mhlakela, appeared on CENTTWINZ TV YouTube channel, where he claimed that God would come to "rescue Christians out of the world" on September 23 and 24. This date coincides with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which some Christians symbolically link to the rapture—the return of Christ.

Prophetic alignment What is Rosh Hashanah? The pastor said God's judgment would leave the world "unrecognizable," and the rapture would happen with "such power" that it would cause an Earth "shake." "I saw Jesus sitting on his throne, and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, 'I am coming soon'," he said. Mhlakela's prophecy has gone viral on social media, especially TikTok. Some users are even asking if they can take their pets to heaven during the rapture.

Rapture readiness Comedian questions how people know the exact date of rapture People are also reportedly quitting their jobs to get ready for the Son of God to lift them and their Christian neighbors up into the skies. "They are selling their cars, clothes, some people are making post-rapture kits for the people who are left behind," stand-up comedian Kevin Fredericks remarked. He further questioned the date's validity, arguing that if the rapture was really taking place on September 23, wouldn't it occur at a different time around the world?

