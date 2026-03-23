Earth is more out of balance than ever: UN body

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued a dire warning about the Earth's climate, saying it is more out of balance than ever before. The WMO said the planet is absorbing more heat energy than it can release, largely due to greenhouse gas emissions like carbon dioxide. This "energy imbalance" has led to record ocean temperatures and accelerated ice cap melting.

Rising risks UN chief calls for urgent action The WMO has warned that the natural warming phase known as El Niño could lead to further temperature records. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy in light of these findings. He emphasized that "Planet Earth is being pushed beyond its limits," with all key climate indicators showing alarming trends.

Temperature trends Record heat and energy imbalance The last 11 years have been the hottest on record since 1850, with 2025 being only slightly cooler than 2024 due to a temporary cooling effect from La Niña. The WMO's report highlights an unprecedented "energy imbalance" that drives climate change. This extra heat energy is mainly absorbed by oceans, which are warming more than twice as fast as they did in the late 20th century.

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Climate impact Disruption of natural equilibrium Human activities are increasingly disrupting the natural equilibrium, with consequences that will last for hundreds and thousands of years, according to WMO Secretary-General Prof Celeste Saulo. Rising temperatures are intensifying extreme weather events and spreading diseases like dengue. The southwestern United States is currently experiencing an early-season heatwave with temperatures soaring above average levels.

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