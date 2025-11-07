UN lifts sanctions on Syrian president ahead of Trump meeting
What's the story
The United Nations Security Council has voted to lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The decision comes ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House next week on Monday. The US-drafted resolution, which was passed with 14 votes in favor and an abstention from China, also lifted sanctions on Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab. Sharaa was appointed transitional president after leading a rebel offensive that toppled former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.
Leadership change
Sharaa appointed after overthrowing Assad
The Sharaa-led Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was previously affiliated with al-Qaeda, led the offensive. In July, the US removed HTS from its list of foreign terror groups. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said the resolution sends a "strong political signal" that recognizes Syria's transition into a "new era." He emphasized that this decision was made after months of lobbying by Washington at the 15-member Security Council.
Syria
Syria's foreign minister welcomes move
Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani welcomed the decision, posting on social media, "Syria expresses its appreciation to the United States and to friendly nations for their support of Syria and its people." The ministry also thanked the members of the Security Council and said the vote reflected "the growing confidence in the leadership of President al-Sharaa."
Diplomatic outreach
Ties with al-Qaeda severed in 2016
Sharaa's visit to the White House comes after Trump stated that the Syrian leader had made "good progress" in bringing peace to the war-torn country. The two first met in May, when Trump visited Riyadh as part of a Middle East tour. The US president praised Sharaa as a "tough guy" with a "very strong past" following their encounter. His Islamist outfit, HTS, was an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria until 2016, when he severed ties.