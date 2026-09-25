United Russia wins more than 75% of State Duma seats
Russia's ruling party, United Russia, just scored a huge win, taking more than 75% of the seats in the State Duma during the country's first parliamentary election since the invasion of Ukraine.
The three-day vote saw about 60% turnout of 111 million eligible voters and included people in newly annexed Ukrainian regions.
Russia says 1,110 drones shot down
The Central Election Commission confirmed United Russia won 349 out of 450 seats.
The election ran under tight Kremlin control and faced real disruptions, with repeated Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia says it shot down 1,110 drones overnight on the last day alone.
Despite violence that killed six poll workers, President Putin called the results proof of public support for his policies.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has rejected the legitimacy of voting in annexed areas, keeping tensions high between the two countries.