United Russia wins more than 75% of State Duma seats

The Central Election Commission confirmed United Russia won 349 out of 450 seats.

The election ran under tight Kremlin control and faced real disruptions, with repeated Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia says it shot down 1,110 drones overnight on the last day alone.

Despite violence that killed six poll workers, President Putin called the results proof of public support for his policies.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has rejected the legitimacy of voting in annexed areas, keeping tensions high between the two countries.