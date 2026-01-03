'Unwavering support to Bharat': Baloch rights activist writes to Jaishankar

A prominent Baloch leader and human rights activist, Mir Yar Baloch, has raised concerns about the growing Beijing-Islamabad alliance. He fears that China might station its military troops in Pakistan's Balochistan region in the coming months. In an open letter to Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on the social media platform X, he highlighted decades of oppression that Balochistan has faced for the past seventy-nine years under Pakistani rule, including state-sponsored violence and human rights violations.

Independence announcement Balochistan declares independence from Pakistan Incidentally, in May 2025, Baloch nationalist leaders announced their independence from Pakistan. Baloch has declared that the Republic of Balochistan will host the "2026 Balochistan Global Diplomatic Week" in early 2026, allowing direct diplomatic engagement with other nations. In his New Year message to Jaishankar, he praised India's decisive action against Pakistan-backed terrorism through "Operation Sindoor" that came after last year's Pahalgam terror attack.

Diplomatic gesture Baloch leader congratulates India, highlights cultural ties "On behalf of the six crore patriotic citizens of the Republic of Balochistan, we extend our deepest and most sincere congratulations for the New Year 2026 to the one hundred and forty crore people of Bharat," Baloch said in his message. He cited sacred sites like Hinglaj Mata Temple (Nani Mandir) as symbols of their shared heritage. The activist reiterated support for India in promoting peace, prosperity, development, trade, defense cooperation, and security challenges.

Struggle outlined Balochistan's struggle against Pakistan's state occupation Baloch highlighted Balochistan's struggle against Pakistan's state occupation and terrorism for 79 years, stating, "The time has now arrived to eradicate this festering affliction at its roots, ensuring lasting peace and sovereignty for our nation." The activist also warned of the dangers posed by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, calling it "profoundly dangerous." He said if Baloch resistance forces aren't strengthened, China could have a military presence in Balochistan without local consent within a few months.

Twitter Post Baloch activist Mir Yar Baloch's open letter to S Jaishankar Open letter to Honorable Foreign Minister of #Bharat Shri @DrSJaishankar ji



From,

Baloch Representative,

Republic of Balochistan

State.

The Honorable Dr. S. Jaishankar,

Minister of External Affairs,

Government of Bharat,

South Block, Raisina Hill,

New Delhi – 110011



January… https://t.co/WdjaACsG2V pic.twitter.com/IOEusbUsOB — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) January 1, 2026