UPS cargo plane collided with Copa Airlines jet at MIA
A UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines passenger jet accidentally bumped into each other at Miami International Airport on Saturday night, November 14.
The minor collision happened around 9:15pm where two taxiways meet, but good news, no one was hurt.
Miami airport operations continue, schedules unaffected
Airport operations didn't miss a beat after the incident.
Greg Chin, communications director at MIA, said flights are just using different taxiways, so schedules aren't affected.