US begins blockade of all Iranian ports in Hormuz 

The United States has officially launched a naval blockade against Iran , following the expiration of a deadline set by President Donald Trump . The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that "maritime access restrictions are being enforced affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas." These restrictions apply to all vessels engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities without exception.

Trump Trump threatened to 'eliminate' Iranian vessels As the deadline ended, President Trump threatened to "eliminate" Iranian vessels approaching the blockade zone. "Iran's Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "What we have not hit are their small number of 'fast attack ships' If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED It is quick and brutal," he added.

Diplomatic breakdown Trump announces blockade via Twitter The blockade comes after negotiations between American and Iranian delegations in Islamabad collapsed. President Trump had then announced a blockade on all vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz. He said, "Effective immediately, the United States Navy the finest in the world will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz."

Advertisement

Enforcement details US Navy to board ships He said the US Navy will also board ships in international waters that have paid transit payments to Tehran. Trump warned, "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas." He also threatened Iranian forces, saying those targeting American or civilian ships would be "BLOWN TO HELL."

Advertisement