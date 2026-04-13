US begins blockade of all Iranian ports in Hormuz
What's the story
The United States has officially launched a naval blockade against Iran, following the expiration of a deadline set by President Donald Trump. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that "maritime access restrictions are being enforced affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas." These restrictions apply to all vessels engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities without exception.
Trump
Trump threatened to 'eliminate' Iranian vessels
As the deadline ended, President Trump threatened to "eliminate" Iranian vessels approaching the blockade zone. "Iran's Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "What we have not hit are their small number of 'fast attack ships' If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED It is quick and brutal," he added.
Diplomatic breakdown
Trump announces blockade via Twitter
The blockade comes after negotiations between American and Iranian delegations in Islamabad collapsed. President Trump had then announced a blockade on all vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz. He said, "Effective immediately, the United States Navy the finest in the world will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz."
Enforcement details
US Navy to board ships
He said the US Navy will also board ships in international waters that have paid transit payments to Tehran. Trump warned, "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas." He also threatened Iranian forces, saying those targeting American or civilian ships would be "BLOWN TO HELL."
Military statement
'Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4-$5 gas'
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian parliament speaker who was part of Tehran's negotiating team in Islamabad, has warned that the US siege in the Gulf will only raise oil prices for Americans. "Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade,' Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4-$5 gas," Ghalibaf wrote on X. The main sticking points in Sunday's negotiations in Islamabad were the Hormuz dispute and whether Iran can retain a domestic nuclear program.