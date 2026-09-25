US blockade on Iranian ports strands trucks at Turkey-Iran border

Truck numbers have jumped from 200 to 1,200 at the crossing, making things even slower. Complicated rules and corruption add to the mess.

Turkey has tried to help by upgrading infrastructure, cutting wait times from nearly a month down to 22 days, but it's still tough for drivers.

On top of all this, the economy shrank by over 10% in the three months following the start of Iran's calendar year on March 20, compared to the same period the previous year, and its currency keeps losing value, making life harder for everyone involved.