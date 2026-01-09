US border agent shoots, wounds 2 people in Portland 

A United States Customs and Border Protection agent shot and injured two people in Portland on Thursday afternoon. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the shooting was an act of self-defense after the driver of a vehicle tried to run over the agents. The incident took place outside the Adventist Health clinic near Southeast Main Street around 2:20pm.

Aftermath Injured individuals found 4.02km from shooting scene The two injured people were discovered over 4.02km away from the shooting site, at Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside. They were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. The Portland Police Bureau confirmed federal agents were involved in the incident and clarified that Portland police were not involved in the shooting.

Allegations DHS claims passenger was affiliated with transnational prostitution ring The DHS said the passenger in the vehicle, who was from Venezuela and illegally in the United States, had ties to the Tren de Aragua transnational prostitution ring. They also alleged he had previously been involved in a shooting incident in Portland. "When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot," DHS said.

Official response Mayor and Governor demand transparency, cooperation from federal government Mayor Keith Wilson has called for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Portland until an independent investigation is completed. Wilson said, "When the [Trump] administration talks about using full force, we are seeing what it means on our streets." He demanded transparency and cooperation from the federal government. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek also echoed these sentiments, demanding transparency and cooperation for an efficient investigation.