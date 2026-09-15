US confirms deployment of weapons in space
What's the story
The United States has confirmed that it has weapons deployed in space. The US Space Force announced on Monday that these capabilities are already in orbit and can be used to counter hostile actions. A spokesperson for the force said the systems are meant to defend against adversary actions in space but declined to provide further details about the specific weapons involved.
Dual purpose
Space control and its dual nature
The US Space Force explained that space control includes missions to contest and control the space domain.
This involves both kinetic and non-kinetic means to affect an adversary's capabilities.
The force emphasized that these capabilities can be used for both offensive and defensive purposes, highlighting their dual nature in modern warfare strategies.
Geopolitical concerns
Identifying potential threats in space
The US Space Force has identified China and Russia as the main potential threats to American interests in space.
According to the force, China "develops and operates space and counterspace capabilities as part of a military modernization strategy," while Russia "views space as a warfighting domain and believes space supremacy will be a decisive factor in future conflicts."
This acknowledgment comes amid growing concerns over militarization efforts by these countries.
Historical context
Origins of militarization in space during the Cold War
The militarization of space dates back to the Cold War era, when both Washington and Moscow started looking into ways to arm satellites.
The launch of Sputnik in 1957 by the Soviet Union was a major turning point that led both superpowers to explore satellite arming and destruction capabilities.
While nuclear weapons in space were initially a concern, they were partially addressed by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.
Treaty restrictions
Outer Space Treaty and its implications for military operations
The 1967 Outer Space Treaty prohibits weapons of mass destruction in orbit but doesn't ban all conventional military capabilities.
Since its inception, countries like Russia, the United States, China, and India have pursued military operations in space that fall outside this prohibition.
These include efforts to target rival satellites critical for military communications, surveillance, and navigation.