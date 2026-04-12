Trump can continue work on $400M White House ballroom project

A United States appeals court has temporarily allowed President Donald Trump to continue work on a $400 million White House ballroom project. The decision overturns a lower court's order that had previously halted construction. The three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit ruled 2-1 in favor of the administration, giving them until April 17 to continue work and seek Supreme Court review.

Security concerns Judge Richard Leon previously halted construction The court's order also directed federal district court Judge Richard Leon to clarify questions related to White House safety and security. Last month, Leon had ordered a halt to construction, arguing that Trump required congressional approval for such a large-scale project. He emphasized that while Trump is "steward" of the White House, he is not its owner.

Legal debate Appeals court highlights divisions within the panel The appeals court's decision also highlighted divisions within the panel. Judges Patricia Millett and Bradley Garcia were in the majority, while Neomi Rao dissented. The majority raised concerns about the administration's argument that pausing construction would pose national security risks, questioning how the injunction interferes with existing safety plans at the White House.

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Project delay Rao argues 'irreparable injury' outweighs aesthetic concerns In her dissent, Rao had argued that further fact-finding would unnecessarily delay the project. She contended that the "irreparable injury" from halting construction is a weightier interest than aesthetic harms raised by critics. The appeals court has now sent the matter back to the lower court for clarification on the unresolved factual questions, including the scope of the national security exception.

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