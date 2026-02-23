US Customs halts collection of Trump tariffs after SC ruling

The Supreme Court ruling has made over $175 billion in US Treasury revenue from IEEPA tariffs eligible for possible refunds. Economists from the Penn-Wharton Budget Model estimated that these tariffs were generating more than $500 million daily in gross revenue. The CBP said it would provide further guidance to the trade community through Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) messages as needed.

Official statement

'Duties imposed under IEEPA will no longer be in effect'

The CBP said in a statement, "Duties imposed pursuant to IEEPA under the following presidential actions, including all modifications and amendments, will no longer be in effect and will no longer be collected for goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption." The statement also listed several executive orders under which duties would cease to be collected.