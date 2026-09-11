US diesel prices cross $6 per gallon for first time

The spike in diesel prices is significant as it affects the cost of transporting goods and running businesses.

Diesel is used to fuel trucks, trains, ships, construction equipment, and farm machinery.

Higher costs could be passed on to consumers in the form of increased prices for goods and services.

The conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's major energy routes, carrying about one-fifth of global oil supplies.