US downplays India's concerns over Russia sanctions bill

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier warned that the sanctions could affect bilateral ties and the global energy market.

The MEA said, "This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors."

The senior US official reportedly acknowledged India's domestic pressures but stressed there are no hard feelings over their response to Congress's actions.

"Of course, the Indian government has to respond. Congress took a pretty hard approach, especially publicly," they said.