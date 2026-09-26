US downplays India's concerns over Russia sanctions bill
What's the story
The United States has acknowledged, though also downplayed, India's concerns over the recently passed Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act. The legislation could impose tariffs of up to 100% on the top five buyers of Russian energy, which likely includes India. According to Hindustan Times, a senior US State Department official said there's "no sort of hard feelings on any of that kind of activity" regarding India's response to Congress's stance on this issue.
Diplomatic tensions
MEA warns of impact on bilateral ties
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier warned that the sanctions could affect bilateral ties and the global energy market.
The MEA said, "This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors."
The senior US official reportedly acknowledged India's domestic pressures but stressed there are no hard feelings over their response to Congress's actions.
"Of course, the Indian government has to respond. Congress took a pretty hard approach, especially publicly," they said.
Waiver authority
Will India receive a national security waiver? US remains tight-lipped
The senior US official explained that the sanctions bill gives President Donald Trump a tool that comes with a "broad national security waiver."
However, they did not confirm if India would receive such a waiver.
The official noted there were scenarios where the US president would use this waiver authority.
Energy security
US ready to help countries meet energy security needs
The Russia sanctions act was discussed during a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The US State Department's readout of the meeting stated that Secretary Rubio emphasized Washington's readiness to help countries meet their energy security needs.
The senior US State Department official added that India has been looking to diversify due to limited options after being cut off from Venezuelan and Iranian oil.
Bilateral ties
US committed to strengthening ties with India
The official also highlighted Washington's continued investment in its relationship with India, including through the QUAD, which has met regularly throughout the year.
Secretary Rubio's upcoming visit to India in October will be his second visit this year, further underscoring the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties despite recent tensions over the sanctions act.