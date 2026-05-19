US drops criminal charges against Gautam Adani, nephew Sagar

The United States Department of Justice has officially dropped all criminal charges against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar. The decision brings an end to a high-profile securities and wire fraud case in New York. According to a PTI report, prosecutors concluded they could not sustain the allegations against the Adanis, leading to the permanent closure of multiple US regulatory investigations involving their group.

SEC settlement SEC settled civil allegations for $18 million Last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled civil allegations against Gautam and Sagar Adani. The charges were related to disclosures made to investors about solar energy projects in India. Court documents revealed that Gautam Adani agreed to pay $6 million, while his nephew Sagar would pay $12 million. Neither man admitted nor denied wrongdoing in this settlement.

Sanctions settlement Adani Group also settled OFAC allegations Following the SEC settlement, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had settled allegations against the Adani Group for violating US sanctions on Iran in LPG imports. The Indian conglomerate agreed to pay $275 million as part of this settlement. The group also extended "extensive cooperation" with the investigation and made "proactive" disclosures during this process.

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Case dismissal DOJ requests court to dismiss indictment with prejudice The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has now requested the court to dismiss the indictment against Gautam and Sagar Adani with prejudice. This means that the case cannot be reopened in the future. The DOJ said it had reviewed the case and decided not to devote further resources to these criminal charges, reflecting a determination that pursuing them was no longer warranted after extensive review.

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